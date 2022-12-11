Advisory Research Inc. Sells 12,098 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 618,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up 1.8% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX Company Profile

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.