Advisory Research Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRMY. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $59.03 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,456,417.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at $167,456,417.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,982 shares of company stock valued at $47,593,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

