Advisory Research Inc. Sells 37,010 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,010 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up 1.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hubbell worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 89.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.2% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $250.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.68. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $261.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.33.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.