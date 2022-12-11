Aion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $742,269.17 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $742,269.17 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00123854 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00223071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00057620 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00042987 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

