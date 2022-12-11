Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($160.00) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at €111.64 ($117.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €106.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €102.36. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($105.23).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

