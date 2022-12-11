Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($160.00) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($163.16) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($210.53) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at €111.64 ($117.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €102.36. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($105.23).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

