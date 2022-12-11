Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.64.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
