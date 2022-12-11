Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Sells £8,430,696.75 in Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) insider Andrew Page sold 5,302,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £8,430,696.75 ($10,280,083.83).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Up 1.6 %

LON ALFA opened at GBX 159.50 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.82. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 198 ($2.41). The company has a market capitalization of £474.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2,278.57.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.62) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.