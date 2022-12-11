Algebris UK Ltd Buys 316,804 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 316,804 shares during the period. AGNC Investment comprises 13.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of AGNC Investment worth $39,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.