Algebris UK Ltd Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Algebris UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,844 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for about 2.0% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

