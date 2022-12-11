Algebris UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Algebris UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Invesco makes up 1.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.33.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

