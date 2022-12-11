Algebris UK Ltd Takes $1.26 Million Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.25% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 194,965 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $126,591.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -62.22%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

