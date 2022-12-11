Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001306 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.59 billion and $34.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00076802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024796 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005166 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,535,700 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,145,274 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

