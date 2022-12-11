Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $92.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

