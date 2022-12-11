Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alstom from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alstom from €35.00 ($36.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

