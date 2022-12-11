Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Has $16.94 Million Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,213 shares during the period. XPEL accounts for about 3.6% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of XPEL worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.82.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $480,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,295,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $392,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,504,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,295,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,698,287 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

