Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,000. Franklin Covey comprises 1.7% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Franklin Covey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 49,419 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 101.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FC. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE FC opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.