Analysts Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target at $38.20

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.63. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $155.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

