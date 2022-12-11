APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $55.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. APA has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.66.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 43.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of APA by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

