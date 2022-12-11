Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0756 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $75.53 million and $4.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00076262 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00056312 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009618 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024594 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005126 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000142 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
