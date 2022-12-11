Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 165,074 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,074 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 4.50% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 232,744 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 105,184 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 533,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 104,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 71,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

TBCP opened at $10.05 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

