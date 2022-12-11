Aristeia Capital LLC Has $78.14 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,348 shares during the period. Denbury comprises approximately 1.4% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $78,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Denbury by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Denbury by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after purchasing an additional 354,554 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEN shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Denbury Stock Down 1.6 %

DEN stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

