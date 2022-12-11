Aristeia Capital LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.98% of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADAL. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the second quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADAL opened at $10.22 on Friday. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

