Aristeia Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Marlin Technology accounts for about 0.5% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 5.51% of Marlin Technology worth $28,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

Marlin Technology stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

