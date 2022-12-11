Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases 31,357 Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCLF. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ RCLF opened at $10.02 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.