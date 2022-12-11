Aristeia Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Aristeia Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,242 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.36% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dryden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 50.0% in the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCV opened at $10.04 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

