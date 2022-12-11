Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $67.15 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002312 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $67.15 million and approximately $335.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 40.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004851 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005225 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,687,800 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

