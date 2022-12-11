Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 25,816 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,422,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,986,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 493,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 151,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,574,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $54.74 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.