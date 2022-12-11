Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 63 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.61.

Shares of KLAC opened at $393.41 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

