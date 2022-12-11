Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.71.

NYSE:LLY opened at $360.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

