Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $290.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.