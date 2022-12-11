Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 780 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $142.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $170.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

