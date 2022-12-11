Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLY opened at $84.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

