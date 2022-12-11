Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. HEICO makes up approximately 2.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

