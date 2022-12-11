Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $200,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000 in the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.52.

ZG opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

