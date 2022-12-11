Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 20,200 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

