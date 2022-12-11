Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 600 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for 4.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.60.

ULTA opened at $471.63 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $482.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

