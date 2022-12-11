AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,540.00 at UBS Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

AZO stock opened at $2,454.99 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,419.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,241.07.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 124.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,994,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

