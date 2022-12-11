Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $177.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $219.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.