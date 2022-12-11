Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Holdings Lowered by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avient worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Avient by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

