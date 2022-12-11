Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 14.8% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $8.00 or 0.00047171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $804.93 million and $72.59 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00239903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.21874622 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $179,333,086.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

