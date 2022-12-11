Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €34.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.04 ($32.67) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a one year high of €39.48 ($41.56). The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of €27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.