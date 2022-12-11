Barclays Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 725

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 725 ($8.84) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 650 ($7.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 750 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 700 ($8.54).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 626.60 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 574.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 560.42. The firm has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,177.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Informa has a one year low of GBX 467.50 ($5.70) and a one year high of GBX 631 ($7.69).

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

