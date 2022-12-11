Barclays Cuts Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Price Target to 455.00

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from 465.00 to 455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Aker BP ASA from 350.00 to 345.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.33.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.