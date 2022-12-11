BarnBridge (BOND) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00023346 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $30.93 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,725,319 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

