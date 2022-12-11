Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $114.38 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $114.38 million and $1.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.90 or 0.07411725 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00076169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024660 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars.

