Benchmark Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $275.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CASY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.40. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

