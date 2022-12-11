Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.25 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.61.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TECH opened at $80.73 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

