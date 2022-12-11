BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

