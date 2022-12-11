BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

BioVie Price Performance

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. BioVie has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of BioVie at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

